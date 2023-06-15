50 Cent Scores Exclusive Deal With NHL Champions For Sire Spirits

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper gets into the hockey sports space with his cognac and champagne brands.

50 Cent has announced a big deal for his premium adult beverage brands following a settlement with Rémy Martin earlier this week. On Wednesday (June 14), he and The Las Vegas Golden Knights announced a multi-year partnership that will include his Sire Spirits brands.

According to TMZ, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne will now be the official cognac and champagne of the current Stanley Cup winners. A feature in the deal will allow for the brands to be prominently highlighted in the team’s arena and on its digital platforms.

One of the most endearing aspects of the partnership is the giveback component. 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will create projects to service those in need and the most vulnerable in Las Vegas.

The rapper-turned-mogul took to Instagram to share with his millions of followers. He captioned a post from the article, writing, “What a great way to announce a partnership, i show up and we will win the Stanley cup guys. @vegasgoldenknights yes you ring the siren and we will handle the hard part. Champions #1 NHL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @vegasgoldenknights @nhl.”

50 Cent also posted about their big win, writing, “@vegasgoldenknights #1 NHL Champions nothing but the best #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.”