50 Cent asked a judge to find Teairra Mari in contempt of court since she’s failed to pay a $50,000 debt after suing the G-Unit rapper.

50 Cent continues to pursue a debt owed to him by Teairra Mari.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, 50 Cent asked a judge to find Mari in contempt for not turning over her financial records. The outspoken rapper has been trying to collect a $50,000 debt after Mari lost a revenge porn lawsuit against him.

Mari sued the Power executive producer and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, who posted an explicit photo of her on social media. 50 Cent reposted the image on Instagram, but a judge dismissed the case against him.

50 Cent initially received a $30,000 judgment to cover his lawyer fees in 2019. The debt increased over the years as Mari never paid up and avoided disclosing her finances.

She even released a diss song to 50 called “I Aint Got It” in April of 2019.

“[Mari] has been the subject of repeated sanctions by this Court but has been seemingly unswayed by such actions and has not paid any money towards the Judgment or sanctions against her, making the increased penalties associated with a finding of contempt necessary,” the G-Unit artist argued in a court filing.

50 Cent wants Mari to be found in contempt and seeks an additional $5,235 to cover his legal fees. He will now wait for a judge to make a ruling about his request.