50 Cent Sells Bottle Of Champagne For Astounding Price

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut Champagne AOC was sold at auction after winning a Houston Rodeo wine competition.

A company bought a single bottle of 50 Cent’s award-winning champagne for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

50 Cent’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut Champagne AOC sold for $325,000 at a Houston Rodeo auction on Sunday (February 26). J. Alan Kent Development paid a hefty price for the champagne, which was the Grand Champion of the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.

The $325,000 bid set a new record at the auction. 50 Cent’s champagne won a competition featuring 3,071 entries from 18 countries.

50 Cent also spent money at the auction, purchasing the 2023 Reserve Grand Champion winner. The G-Unit rapper paid $165,000 for the Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve, Danube Plain, 2020.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent celebrated his win at the Houston Rodeo’s wine competition. He posted footage from the event on Instagram, including a portion of his acceptance speech.

“What they say about the rodeo … is that you have to treat the janitor like you treat the senator because everybody is somebody around here,” he said. “It is exciting. I am in the right circle. These are the right people for me to engage with to continue to be great and do big things in Houston.”

Watch the video below.