50 Cent Wins ‘Grand Champion Best of Show’ At 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition

50 Cent is celebrating his victory at the Houston 20th Annual Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. Check it out!

Houston-transplant 50 Cent is celebrating winning at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 20th annual Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.

The “In the Club” chart-topper has won awards at the event for the last three years, including Reserve Grand Champion honors in 2021.

This year, he added Grand Champion Best of Show to his myriad of accolades for his adult beverage, Le Chemin du Roi Brut champagne.

According to the Houston Chronicle, his champagne was the best of 3,071 entries from 18 countries.

News about his win was announced on Instagram. 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, dropped a video showing how proud he is of this great accomplishment.

“What they say about the rodeo is that you have to treat the janitor like you treat the senator,” 50 said in his acceptance speech. “Everybody is somebody around here. It is exciting. I am in the right circle. These are the right people for me to engage with to continue to be great.”

In addition to showing his awards, including one for being the top donor, he also received several recognitions for his service in the city from elected officials— including Mayor Sylvester Turner.

50 showed off his Grand Champion Best of Show Saddle in another post. The caption was simple, but still beaming with pride, “H Town vibes, Houston is really where it’s at you gotta keep good company. GLG🚦GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”