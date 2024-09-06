50 Cent Shows No Mercy To Dame Dash After Dentures Mishap

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent was highly amused by a clip of Dame Dash’s dental troubles amid their back-and-forth on social media.

Dame Dash may regret taunting 50 Cent. The G-Unit boss seized the opportunity to mock Dash after the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder suffered a dental malfunction during a livestream.

“Wow ya man teeth fell out his mouth LOL,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “what a week, all roads lead to Shreveport let’s work. LMAO.”

50 Cent used Dash’s embarrassing moment for a social media montage. The video also featured Desiigner and Hurricane Chris, both of whom have dissed 50 Cent in recent weeks.

Dash tried to beat 50 Cent to the punch by explaining the teeth mishap on Friday (September 6). Dash claimed it wasn’t dentures falling out of his mouth.

“My diamond grills popped out because that’s what happens when you’re broke,” he wrote.

Hours later, Dash attempted to play it cool by reposting 50 Cent’s montage.

“Appreciate you bro… but the battles still on @americanunetworks,” Dash wrote.

50 Cent and Dash’s back-and-forth began when the former said the latter had “no money now” on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. Dash fired back by challenging the rapper-turned-TV mogul to a “network battle.”

“Somebody definitely sent me that cute s### 50 said about me not having no money,” Dash said. “I feel like now me and 50 should have a battle and no gangster s### … That would be wack and corny for the culture.”

Dash also dared 50 Cent to participate in the Roc-A-Fella Records auction.

“I heard that he had that $12 million to buy Roc-A-Fella and be [Jay-Z’s] boss,” Dash said. “But where you at? It’s still for sale. The prices are up. They pushed the auction back. The starting price was 1.2 [million]. Now, it’s 3 million. And if you got it like you say it, buy it. I challenge you.”

Dash was forced to auction off his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records to pay off lawsuit-related debts and back taxes. A judge delayed the auction in August.