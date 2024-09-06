Dame Dash Suffers Embarrassing Mishap After Calling Out 50 Cent On IG Live

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dame Dash hopped on Instagram Live to call out 50 Cent but ended up in an awkward situation after a dental malfunction.

Dame Dash suffered an unfortunate dental mishap, losing his grill after calling out 50 Cent while on Instagram Live.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder recently challenged the G-Unit honcho to a mogul battle in response to 50 Cent’s comments about Dame Dash being broke. On Thursday evening (September 5), Dame hopped on IG Live to discuss their issues.

He referenced 50 Cent, recalling that Dame told him a million dollars isn’t a lot of money. “Hell no it ain’t no money,” he began. N#### I owe $8 million in taxes right now to one state. A million ain’t going to help me. I can’t even have no money until I make at least 16 million.”

Dame went on to say that he wouldn’t have acknowledged him if he didn’t consider him a “worthy” opponent, but he wants to test 50 Cent to see if he’s “the real deal.”

However, immediately after uttering the sentence, he appeared to choke, sending his grill flying out of his mouth.

“Oh God,” he said while fixing his grill and handing the camera to someone else.

Livebitez shared a clip of the mishap on Instagram, and users had a field day in the comment section. Many believed the grill was in fact a set of dentures, while others couldn’t wait for 50 Cent’s response.

“So basically, he’s lying through his teeth,” one person shared. “God is hilarioussss. It def fell out & that exact moment for a reason. Tryna link with Jay opps is sad.He needs to take accountability bc if he was never moving funny, they’d still be in business together.”

“Wheeew, 50 is gonna have a blast with this one!” another person added.

Before losing his grill, Dame Dash argued he was self-made, separating himself from 50 Cent.

“I’m on this journey on my own, that’s what I choose,” he asserted. “You know I wish I had an Eminem and I wish I had a Dr. Dre to say, ‘Yo. You can’t blackball that man.’ But I ain’t got that. N##### that I put on is fighting me the most.”

He continued, “If you raise money or if you got somebody else funding your s###, Your s### better be way better than mine ‘cuz I’m paying for my s### myself.”