Dame Dash Explains Why He’s “Broke”, Questions How Much JAY-Z Would Pay For Roc-A-Fella Shares 

Dame Dash
By: London JennnCategory: News

Dame Dash hopes to sell his Roc-A-Fella shares for $10 million, but he is curious how much JAY-Z would fork out.

Dame Dash is opening up about his finances and questioning his former partner JAY-Z’s pockets amid the upcoming sale of his Roc-A-Fella shares. 

“Somebody asked me how I got so broke. Investing in my dreams,” Dame explained during a recent Instagram Live. “You know, when you’re investing in your dreams and you dream big, you’re always gonna be broke…or have a lot of s###. But I don’t have no money for nobody else. That’s what you call broke. But that’s what it is.” 

Dame’s 33 percent stake in the label is due to be auctioned off later this month to satisfy the $805,000 judgment to director Josh Webber. He recently accused JAY-Z of attempting to diminish the value of his shares. 

“[JAY-Z] has the first right of refusal,” he added, presumably alluding to co-founders Hov and Kareem “Biggs” Burke’s attempt to halt the sale, citing company bylaws. “They had some bum-ass board meeting … and all of a sudden he gets the first right of refusal. I don’t really care. It don’t slow nothing down for me.”  

In February, a judge rejected JAY-Z and Biggs’ attempt and admonished them for adopting the clause during a 2021 board meeting in Dame Dash’s absence. 

Nonetheless, Jay-Z and Biggs are entitled to purchase the shares at auction. While the bidding will start at $1.2 million, Dame hopes for more than $10 million and wonders how much Hov would be willing to splurge. 

“Now I don’t know how deep homie’s pockets is,” Dame said of JAY-Z. “I’m curious if he’s gonna match that. I put an offer on the table, we’ll see if he’ll match it. But it was from other people.” 

A post shared by Watch Live Bitez (@livebitez)