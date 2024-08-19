Dame Dash Offers Chain With $10M Roc-A-Fella Share Purchase After JAY-Z Devaluing Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Discover the bold offer from Dame Dash to sell his share of Roc-A-Fella Records and the iconic Reasonable Doubt album by JAY-Z.

Dame Dash is making a bold offer to sell his one-third share of Roc-A-Fella Records and the rights to JAY-Z’s iconic debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

Taking to Instagram, Dash shared details about the sale, revealing that he’s received a “lot of calls” and “very healthy offers” for his stake in the legendary label.

“As we all know, one-third of Roc-A-Fella Inc, which owns Reasonable Doubt, is for sale,” Dame Dash began. “I’ve gotten a lot of calls, a lot of offers. I don’t know if people are stunting or not. We’ll see who shows up, but I definitely got some very healthy offers and I appreciate those.”

Dash appeared to allude to his previous claims that JAY-Z was attempting to devalue the price of the shares while emphasizing the asking price. However, it appears as though the Hip-Hop mogul is attempting to set an eight-figure bidding baseline for the assets. Even still, Dash felt the need to sweeten the deal and has offered an original Roc-A-Fella chain should the bid reach his preferred price range.

“If someone’s trying to hate on the price or trying to devalue it, it would be because they want to buy it like a first right of refusal,” he said. “Anything over 10 million, I’m going to sweeten the pot. You get an original Roc-A-Fella chain from off my neck.”

He pointed out that he was the only one who handed out official Roc-A-Fella chains during the label’s heyday, further upping the ante on the exclusivity of the combination of the shares and the jewelry.

“If I don’t give you the chain, it’s not a legit Roc-A-Fella chain,” he said. “You get one of these. This is legit. This is the old school one from off my neck.”

Dame Dash wrapped up his announcement by encouraging serious buyers to come prepared.

“If you’re going to call, please have the intention of spending some real money and actually completing the transaction,” he said. “You’ll have to battle with homeboy on the first right of refusal.”

The sale comes as the latest move in Dash’s ongoing saga with Roc-A-Fella Records, which he co-founded with JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in the mid-’90s. Despite the fact the trio are credited with launching one of the most successful independent labels in Hip-Hop history, Dash recently accused HOV of a possible covert attempt to diminish the value of the shares in the aftermath of the label’s demise.

“But like I said, I don’t know why n##### is making announcement trying to devalue the muthafuckin masters,” Dash said in a video. “Well I do know why. Cuz certain n##### got first right of refusal.”

Check out Dame Dash’s appeal above.