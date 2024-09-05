Dame Dash Challenges 50 Cent To TV Network Battle, Baits Him Into Buying Stake In Roc-A-Fella

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dame Dash has fired back at 50 Cent after his recent claims that the former Roc-A-Fella mogul is out of money. In an Instagram post he shared on Wednesday (September 4), Dame issued a challenge to 50 Cent for a CEO-level battle, rooted in their respective ventures in the television and streaming industries.

He started off the nearly four-minute video by addressing the comments 50 Cent made on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. In particular, Dame targeted 50 Cent’s claim that he “has no money now” in response to the criticism he received over the seven-figure record deal with Shady Records that the G-Unit mogul said he never forgot.

“Somebody definitely sent me that cute s##t 50 said about me not having no money,” he began. “I feel like now me and 50 should have a battle, and no gangster s##t. I’m 53 years old. That would be whack and corny for the culture.”

Instead of the typical diss-track back-and-forth inherent to rap beefs, Dame Dash proposed a different type of challenge, playing on their business acumen rather than street credibility or lyrical prowess.

“He’s in the television network business now,” he said. “So if I was a rapper, I would be like, alright, I’m going to make a diss record, you make a diss record. Now let’s not do that. Let’s do CEO War, right?”

Dame Dash went on to dare 50 Cent to drop his television network, 50 Cent Action TV, and release a new original movie in response to his own plans to release content through his platform, America Nu.

“I’m going to drop my network,” he said. “And what I’m going to do is also drop a new original American movie,” he said, announcing the release of The Prince of Detroit, an America Nu original film that will be available both in theaters and on his streaming service.

But Dame’s challenge didn’t stop at creative content. He took the opportunity to bait 50 Cent into a potential business deal involving one-third of Roc-A-Fella Records, the historic label Dame co-founded with JAY-Z.

“50 was popping it to what I heard, that he had that 12 million to buy Roc-A-Fella and beat Jay’s boss,” he said. “But where you at? It’s still for sale. The starting price was 1.2 [million]. Now it’s 3 million. And if you got it like you say it, buy it. I challenge you.”

Dame Dash has never been one to shy away from a public spat, and his latest move against 50 Cent is just another chapter in their long-standing rivalry. Over the years, the two have clashed on various occasions, with 50 frequently taking shots at Dame’s financial situation, and Dame countering with his entrepreneurial endeavors and strategic business challenges.

Dame is being forced to auction off his 33 percent stake in the label to satisfy the $805,000 judgment to director Josh Webber.

Check out the full post Dame Dash shared above.