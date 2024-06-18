50 Cent Slams Reports Of Tyler Perry Rivalry: “He’s Helping Me” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent swiftly checked a media outlet for suggesting he was “at odds” with Tyler Perry after launching G-Unit Studios.

50 Cent may be following in Tyler Perry’s footsteps, expanding his entertainment empire with his G-Unit film and television studios, but Fiddy’s making clear they aren’t rivals.

G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, reportedly became the second-largest Black-owned production studio in the world after Perry’s Atlanta studio. However, this doesn’t mean the executives are at odds. In fact, according to 50 Cent, it’s the opposite.

On Monday (June 17) 50 Cent took to Instagram with a clarification after The Root published a headline that read, “50 Cent Gearing Up To Be A Tyler Perry Rival?” he shut down the notion in no uncertain terms.

“Yes,” he began before adding a trio of clapping emojis. “I’m doing great but you’re getting it fvcked up, if you think me and Tyler will be at odds at any point. He’s helping me, already going out of his way to aid my progress. So in the nicest way cut the s### !”

50 Cent Reveals He’s Working With Tyler Perry

Earlier this month, 50 Cent opened up about his relationship with Perry during a celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the original Power show in New York.

“So I talked to Tyler on my way here,” 50 Cent told the crowd. “Tyler is no joke. He’ll f### you up if you think he ‘Madea.’ He don’t talk to me like that. I don’t know if he’s tougher when I’m he’s talking to me, but it just feels like I can learn some things from him.”

Furthermore, 50 Cent revealed his plans to work with Perry to help elevate into a “premium space,” in the industry.

‘So I’ll be out in Atlanta shortly to look at his facility so I can not make some mistakes that I could potentially make,” he added. “There’s so much more to come. I’m standing in front of you, I currently have 34 shows across 10 different networks, you only aware of four,” he added.