50 Cent Taps Tyler Perry To Take G-Unit Studios To The Next Level 

50 Cent is taking tips from Tyler Perry after expanding his ever-growing entertainment empire with the launch of G-Unit Film & Television studio in Shreveport, Louisiana.

On Thursday (June 6), 50 Cent was in his hometown at the Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere. Fiddy and the cast were also on hand to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the original Power show, which debuted in 2014.

50 Cent Says Tyler Perry “Is No Joke”

AllHipHop was in attendance during a speech from the G-Unit honcho reflecting on his journey into film and television, promising much more to come. 50 Cent also revealed he’s taking advice from media mogul Tyler Perry to avoid potential pitfalls with his new studio.

“So I talked to Tyler on my way here,” 50 Cent told the crowd. “Tyler is no joke. He’ll f### you up if you think he ‘Madea.’ He don’t talk to me like that. I don’t know if he’s tougher when I’m he’s talking to me, but it just feels like I can learn some things from him.

‘So I’ll be out in Atlanta shortly to look at his facility so I can not make some mistakes that I could potentially make,” he added.

50 Cent also teased further projects in the works and wants Perry’s help to elevate into a “premium space,” in the industry. “There’s so much more to come. I’m standing in front of you, I currently have 34 shows across 10 different networks, you only aware of four,” he added.

“So my idea that to push diversity, it’s going to work. It’s been working to this point, it’s going to continue to work,” Fiddy continued. “But the idea is to bring in the premium space. I want to see myself in that kind of show. I don’t want to see myself in the cheaper [space].”

50 Cent’s G-Unit Studios reportedly became the second-largest Black-owned production studio in the world after Tyler Perry’s studio. After launching, fans jokingly compared Fiddy to Perry for following in his footsteps.