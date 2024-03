Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Anyone remotely paying attention to 50 Cent’s Instagram page knew it was coming. Not long after it was reported Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles, New York and Miami were being raided by Homeland Security, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to chime in on the outrageous news. On Monday (March 25), the rapper-turned-television executive shared a […]

Anyone remotely paying attention to 50 Cent’s Instagram page knew it was coming.

Not long after it was reported Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles, New York and Miami were being raided by Homeland Security, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to chime in on the outrageous news. On Monday (March 25), the rapper-turned-television executive shared a TMZ article with the headline, “Diddy’s Los Angeles, Miami & New York Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement.”

He wrote in the caption, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done. They don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

Homeland Security reportedly raided Diddy’s Los Angeles, New York and Miami homes in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Multiple people, including Diddy’s sons Justin and King Combs, were detained at the scene.

A representative for Homeland Security Investigations told TMZ, “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Diddy’s mounting legal woes kicked off last November, when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him in a Manhattan federal court, alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and forced sex with male prostitutes, among many other things. In the suit, her lawyers alleged Diddy offered her “eight figures”—or somewhere between $10 million and $99.9 million—to keep her from filing her lawsuit.

The couple settled out of court less than 24 hours later, but two more women came forward with similar claims just a few days later. Meanwhile, 50 Cent hasn’t let his foot off Diddy’s neck since the allegations initially surfaced.