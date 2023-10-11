50 Cent Sues Company For Botched Work On Custom Motorcycles And Rolls-Royce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is seeking more than $238,000 from a custom vehicle maker in a lawsuit filed in Orange County, Florida.

50 Cent pursued legal action against a vehicle maker, which allegedly failed to live up to its end of a deal for work on custom motorcycles and a Rolls-Royce. According to WKMG News 6 in Orlando, the entertainment mogul filed a lawsuit against Parker Brothers Concepts in a Florida court.

The G-Unit boss, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said he paid $195,000 for three custom motorcycles in 2011. 50 Cent claimed Parker Brothers screwed up based on the terms of the contract, leaving him with vehicles that were not “street legal” or in “good operating condition.”

Instead of seeking a refund, 50 Cent continued to work with the company. He sought modifications for his Rolls-Royce but faced more problems.

Parker Brothers allegedly returned the vehicle to him in worse condition. The Rolls-Royce needed more than $17,000 in repairs, per the lawsuit.

50 Cent and the company’s sales agreement included a clause stating any disputes between the two would be settled through arbitration. The lawsuit accused Parker Brothers of not participating in the arbitration.

An arbitrator ruled in favor of 50 Cent in July, saying Parker Brothers owed $238,093.74 plus interest to the rapper. He filed his lawsuit in hopes of convincing the judge to confirm the arbitrator’s decision and pave the way for him to collect the award.