50 Cent Sues His Ex Daphne Joy Over Rape & Abuse Accusations

50 Cent accused Daphne Joy, the mother of his son Sire and the woman he called a “little sex worker,” of defamation.

50 Cent filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, the mother of his son Sire. According to court documents obtained by US Weekly and TMZ, the G-Unit rapper sued her for accusing him of rape and physical abuse in an Instagram post.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now,” she wrote in March. “You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives … We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that I lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

She continued, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor. God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Joy criticized 50 Cent for trolling her on social media. He called her a “little sex worker” after she was named in Lil Rod’s lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder. Joy denied Lil Rod’s allegations, which claimed she was a sex worker for Diddy.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” she said. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

50 Cent wanted sole custody of his son due to the allegations in Lil Rod’s lawsuit. He said Joy lied about him raping and abusing her to affect their custody battle.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” 50 Cent declared. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

50 Cent accused Joy of trying to “destroy his personal and business reputation” in his lawsuit. His lawyers demanded a retraction in April, but she allegedly refused unless he gave her millions of dollars and dropped the custody dispute. He sought more than $1 million in damages in his defamation case.