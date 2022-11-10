50 Cent Takes Over For Drew Barrymore While She Battles Covid

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is stepping in to host the Drew Barrymore Show while the actress is out with Covid.

Barrymore announced her Covid diagnosis on Thursday (November 10). She informed her fans that 50 Cent and TV personality Ross Mathews would serve as guest hosts during her absence from the show.

“I’ve got covid and lucky the cat!” Barrymore wrote on Instagram. “Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!”

50 Cent’s public relations agency wished Barrymore well and hyped up his hosting stint on Instagram Stories. His PR team indicated he will be hosting the show on Monday (November 14).

“Feel better @drewbarrymore,” AKR PR wrote on social media. “The show is in good hands with @50cent.”

50 Cent’s guest host gig will add to his already extensive presence on television in 2022. The G-Unit rapper recently launched The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast on Starz and Hip Hop Homicides on WE tv.

G-Unit Film & TV produces both documentary series in addition to 50 Cent’s various scripted shows. He also has a new reality series titled Property Players in the works.