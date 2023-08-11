50 Cent Talks Wanting To Collaborate With Lil Wayne For The First Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Weezy and Fiddy finally unite on wax?

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter are two of the most successful rap superstars to emerge from the late-1990s/early-2000s. However, the Hip Hop heavyweights have yet to join forces on a track.

Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie had 50 Cent appear on their Capital XTRA Breakfast show as a special guest co-host. The 48-year-old mogul helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop culture.

The program also featured Shayna Marie asking Jackson if there was anyone from the past 50 years that he would like to collaborate with on a song. 50 replied, “I didn’t do one with Wayne… He’s one of the ones.”

need to hear this 🙌 @50cent reveals who he'd like to work with next! pic.twitter.com/zh4VsoOpc8 — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) August 11, 2023

Lil Wayne became a national Hip Hop figure in 1999 as a member of the Cash Money Records-backed Hot Boys group. He went on to have a Grammy-winning solo career that included dropping the Diamond-certified “Lollipop” single in 2008.

50 Cent fronted his own rap collective known as G-Unit. The Queens, New York City native’s breakout mainstream hit “In da Club” from 2003 reached the 9x-Platinum mark. 50 also has a Grammy Award win to his name.

While 50 Cent and Lil Wayne’s paths never crossed on wax, they did share a bill during a 2000 tour run. 50 told Capital XTRA Breakfast, “People don’t know [that] I was on the Cash Money/Ruff Ryders Tour – before they opened the curtain.”

A potential Weezy/Fiddy collaboration could be attainable for fans. 50 Cent recently recorded new music with fellow NYC legend Nas for the first time in two decades. Their “Office Hours” joint effort lives on Nas’s Magic 2 album.