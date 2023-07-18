50 Cent And Nas Link Up After 20 Years; Announce New Music Dropping On Friday

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In an exciting development for Hip-Hop fans, 50 Cent has revealed that he will release new music with Nas this Friday. The announcement was made on 50 Cent’s Instagram account.

The collaboration, “MAGIC 2 (Office Hours),” is significant as it unites two of the genre’s most respected figures. Both artists are natives of Queens, New York, and have made substantial contributions to the music industry over their lengthy careers.

The upcoming track is expected to be featured on Nas’ eagerly awaited album, King’s Disease IV. The King’s Disease series, which Nas launched in 2020, has received widespread critical acclaim.

The first album in the series even won Nas his first Grammy Award. The series has been a joint venture with Grammy-winning producer Hit-Boy, who has brought each album to fruition.

50 Cent’s participation in King’s Disease IV is particularly noteworthy as it signals his return to the music scene after a period of focusing on his multimedia empire.

In a recent interview with Billboard, 50 Cent disclosed that he has been working on a new solo album with the assistance of Eminem and Dr. Dre, in addition to his collaboration with Nas.

While this is not the first time 50 Cent and Nas have collaborated, it has been over twenty years since their last joint project. They previously collaborated on the tracks “Too Hot” and “Who U Rep With,” which featured on 50 Cent’s 2002 mixtape “Guess Who’s Back?”

Their relationship, however, has not always been harmonious. In 2005, 50 Cent took a jab at Nas in his song “Piggy Bank” for getting a tattoo of his then-wife Kelis.

The two rappers eventually made amends and performed together at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in 2014.

Details about King’s Disease IV are still under wraps, but the anticipation is building. Previous King’s Disease albums have included guest appearances from Big Sean, Eminem, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Lauryn Hill, and Foxy Brown, among others.

With 50 Cent joining the roster, King’s Disease IV is set to be another landmark in Nas’ distinguished career.