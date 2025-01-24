50 Cent’s Alleged Sex Tape Leak Left Rick Ross’ Ex Suicidal 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend recalled feeling suicidal after 50 Cent allegedly leaked her sex tape during his feud with Rozay.

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend, Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston, is opening up about experiencing trauma after 50 Cent allegedly leaked a sex tape of her with another man amid his bitter feud with the MMG honcho.

Leviston, the mother of his eldest child, Toie Roberts, revealed the experience left her feeling suicidal. She addressed the distressing moment in her life during the debut episode of the Netflix series W.A.G.s to Riches, per People.

Reflecting on her first time meeting Rick Ross, Leviston stated, “I don’t even know how that fat boy wooed me off my feet, but he did. I went home with him the first night. I thought I was his Lil’ Kim and he was my Biggie.”

The fashion entrepreneur continued, addressing the impact the sex tape scandal had on her relationship with Rozay.

“Rick isn’t so happy about, the sex tape, you know?” she added before explaining how the recording came about.

“So I was dating this guy a long long time ago after I ended my relationship with Rick Ross,” Leviston noted.

She claimed her partner at the time was “into videotaping,” adding, “he didn’t even really ask. He would just pull [the camera] out.”

Leviston reveals that her relationship ended on a sour note at the height of Rick Ross’ beef with 50 Cent.

“Long story short, my ex, the guy that was in the sex tape, he’s bitter,” she said. “So he actually goes and sells the tape to 50 Cent. And then 50 Cent released it… it’s petty and it still haunts me to this day.”

50 Cent Filed For Bankruptcy After Leviston Won Her Lawsuit

In 2010, Leviston filed a $15 million lawsuit against 50 Cent for the unauthorized release of the tape. Five years later, a jury ordered 50 Cent to pay Leviston $5 million in damages. Shortly after the verdict, the G-Unit founder filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Ross’ ex, Tia Kemp, recently alleged Leviston received $1.8 million of the $5 million settlement.

Reflecting on the situation, Leviston says she was “I was collateral damage” In Ross’s feud with 50 Cent.

“In that second my whole life changed,” Leviston said, referencing the tape leaking. “I became suicidal.”

She added, “I didn’t want to live anymore. I felt like I was damaged goods. Like no man would ever love me again. I felt like I had let my kids down tremendously.”

The full episode of W.A.G.s to Riches is available on Netflix.