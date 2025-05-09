50 Cent Taunts Diddy As Jury Selection Nears Conclusion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is trolling his longtime rival Sean “Diddy” Combs as jury selection nears completion in the Bad Boy Records boss’ trial.

50 Cent took another jab at longtime rival Sean “Diddy” Combs, posting a digitally altered image of himself as an entire jury panel, just days after jury selection began in Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering case in Manhattan.

The Instagram post, shared on Thursday night (May 8), featured six identical versions of the G-Unit founder dressed in differently colored suits, all seated in a courtroom box.

The caption read, “I’m not sure if this is fair. But don’t worry, be happy!”

The post landed as Combs’ legal team and federal prosecutors began vetting nearly 100 potential jurors for a trial that could last several weeks. Opening statements are scheduled for May 12.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

50 Cent has been publicly criticizing Combs for years. However, his commentary intensified after model and singer Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit in 2023, accusing Combs of abuse and coercion.

That suit opened the floodgates for multiple allegations and ultimately led to a sweeping federal indictment.

50 Cent has maintained that his comments about Diddy are nothing new. “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t,” he told PEOPLE in October. “It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.”

He also said he’s kept his distance from Diddy for a reason. “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff,” he said. “But away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”