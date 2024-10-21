50 Cent Justifies Calling Out Diddy Over Abuse Allegations  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is defending his stance on speaking out against Diddy, insisting he’s been saying the same thing for over a decade.

50 Cent has long since been a thorn in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ side and believes he’s justified in calling him out long before the Bad Boy boss was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September.

The G-Unit mogul has a decades-long rivalry with Diddy and has been on his neck since Cassie Ventura filed her bombshell lawsuit against him, sparking the onslaught of allegations from numerous accusers and the federal indictment.

However, 50 Cent defended his actions, insisting that calling out Diddy isn’t new to him.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.”

Furthermore, 50 Cent believes he can speak out because he distanced himself from Diddy over the years.

“Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff,” he added. “But away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.”

50 Cent Is Making A Netflix Docuseries on Diddy

It’s not the first time 50 Cent has been vocal about steering clear of the incarcerated mogul. He previously stated they were never friends and their relationship was “mostly work,” explaining why he’s the ideal person to make a docuseries about Diddy.

According to 50 Cent, others in the industry are afraid to speak out because they were complicit in his alleged crimes.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent’s comments arrive as Diddy faces a slew of new lawsuits, including one from an accuser who was 13 at the time of the alleged assault.

On Sunday evening (October 20), attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents over 150 clients suing Diddy, announced he is filing complaints from seven new alleged victims.

The lawsuits include allegations of sexual assault, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation against Diddy, spanning over two decades and three states, New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. While some of the allegations go as far back as 2000, Buzbee states, “Most of the events described occurred in the year 2022.”