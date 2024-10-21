Diddy Facing Allegations He Abused 13-Year-Old Amid Seven New Lawsuits 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a fresh batch of lawsuits from seven accusers, including one who was just 13 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

On Sunday evening (October 20), attorney Tony Buzbee, currently representing over 150 of the embattled mogul’s alleged victims, announced he is filing another seven lawsuits. Four of the accusers are men, and three are women, including one who was 13 at the time of the alleged incident. Another woman claims Diddy assaulted her when she was 17.

The lawsuits include allegations of sexual assault, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation against Diddy, spanning over two decades and three states, New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Buzbee states, “Most of the events described occurred in the year 2022.”

“We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done,” Buzbee said in a statement. “We expect to be filing cases weekly naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings.”

Buzbee added, “Several other individuals are referenced in the case filings,” but they have not been formally named as defendants.

Buzbee filed six other lawsuits against Diddy last week. Among them were allegations he and three of his associates drugged and raped a man at a Diddy house party in 2021. Another man claims Diddy inspected his genitals at one of his white parties in the Hamptons in 1998. Diddy allegedly told the John Doe accuser, who was 16 years old at the time, it was “a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star.”

Diddy was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He denies the allegations and remains in jail awaiting trial, slated to begin in May 2025. An appeals court will hear arguments in his bid for bail on November 4.