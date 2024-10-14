Diddy Accused Of Inspecting Minor’s Genitals As “Rite Of Passage”

Diddy is facing more and more lawsuits while he sits in a New York jail awaiting trial in his criminal case.

Sean “Diddy” Comb was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in a lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee’s law firm on Monday (October 14). According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, a John Doe said he was molested at one of Diddy’s white parties in the Hamptons.

John Doe was invited to Diddy’s party through a mutual connection in 1998. The alleged victim, who was 16 years old at the time, saw it as his chance to break into the music industry.

The plaintiff met Diddy at the party and took a photo with the Bad Boy Records founder. Diddy allegedly “took an interest in John Doe and wanted to talk to him.” They went to a more private area and discussed John Doe’s career prospects. They engaged in what John Doe called a “pleasant conversation” before an “unexpected turn.”

“Combs abruptly told John Doe that he needed to drop his pants,” the alleged victim’s lawyers wrote. “John Doe, caught completely off guard, confusingly asked Combs to repeat himself. Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself. ‘Don’t you want to break into the business?’ Doe immediately felt uncomfortable, froze and did not know what to do. Combs remained calm and stood in front of him and stretched out his hand in a cupped position. Out of fear, anxiety and the imbalanced power dynamic between himself and Combs, John Doe then dropped his pants and exposed his penis as Combs previously instructed.”

The attorneys continued, “Combs moved closer and grabbed John Doe’s penis and genitals with his hand. He firmly cupped and held onto John Doe’s genitals for an extended period of time. During this time, Combs moved his hand in such a fashion to manipulate John Doe’s genitals, squeezing and feeling them. Doe was only sixteen. Combs abruptly then let go of John Doe’s genitals and told him that his people would be in touch. Combs continued with his party as if nothing had happened, but for John Doe, everything had changed. John Doe eventually recognized Combs sexually assaulted him by and through his power and influence over John Doe because he knew John Doe wanted to become a star.”

John Doe was afraid to report what happened due to Diddy’s power and notoriety. The plaintiff said he still experiences humiliation and shame over the incident.

Diddy’s lawyers denied the allegations.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity,” they said. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

The alleged victim sought damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, physical impairment and emotional torment. John Doe sued Diddy for violating New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.