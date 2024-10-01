Diddy’s Legal Team Denies He Abused Minors, Including 9-Year-Old Victim

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

More than 100 people are suing Diddy in a new wave of lawsuits. 25 of the alleged victims were minors at the time of their abuse.

Attorney Tony Buzbee revealed one of Diddy’s alleged victims was 9 years old a press conference in Houston on Tuesday (October 1). Buzbee discussed dozens of lawsuits he plans to file against Diddy on behalf of 120 clients.

Buzbee said 25 of the victims were minors at the time of their alleged abuse. The youngest was 9 years old when the alleged incident occurred. Others were 14 and 15 years old.

The claims included violent sexual assault, rape, false imprisonment, compelling prostitution, sexual misconduct and sexual abuse of minors. Buzbee said 60 of the victims were male and 60 of them were female. Multiple victims were given a drug called Xylazine, also known as “Tranq.”

Buzbee told reporters the victims were not bringing a class-action lawsuit against Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs. The plaintiffs intended to sue him and others individually.

The lawsuits were expected to be filed within the next 30 days. Buzbee encouraged any victims who haven’t come forward to contact his law firm.

“This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue,” Buzbee said. “We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefitted from this egregious behavior.”

Diddy denied Buzbee’s allegations.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Diddy’s lawyer Erica Wolff said. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two judges denied bail to Diddy. His lawyers are filing an appeal.

Diddy faces life in prison if convicted. His sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.