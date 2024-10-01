Diddy Faces Over 100 New Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Criminal Charges Possible 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is facing lawsuits from over 100 individuals accusing him of allegations including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced that “well over” 100 alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs are set to take file lawsuits accusing him of rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation.

Buzbee will provide details of the claims at a press conference at 1:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday (October 1), according to FOX 26 Houston. The attorney will share some of the alleged victim’s accounts and details of the lawsuits and any other alleged perpetrators.

“This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue,” Buzbee stated. “We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefitted from this egregious behavior.”

The attorney also shared a Sexual Assault Hotline number, 1-800-200-7474, asking victims and witnesses to come forward.

Last week, Buzbee revealed he represented over 50 individuals but expected the number to grow. Fox 5 News New York reports the incarcerated Hip-Hop mogul could also face new criminal charges.

Alleged Victim Claims She Was Drugged And Assaulted By Diddy And Another Man

The alleged victims include men and women, including one woman who claims Diddy and another man sexually assaulted her at a party in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2018.

“She was given a drink that we believe now to be spiked, because she said she started feeling woozy,” Ariel Mitchell, the woman’s attorney, told the outlet. “And then Mr. Combs sexually assaulted her, first with an inanimate object and then had a man come and assault my client.”

The woman managed to escape and received help from a neighbor before filing a police report. “She did call the police, because she did have a harrowing escape,” Mitchell explained.

Diddy remains in federal custody at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial for charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Bail has been denied twice despite his requests to be released on a $50 million bond. However, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Diddy’s legal team filed a notice of appeal regarding his bail on Monday (September 30).

In a new documentary, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed Diddy will not be taking a plea deal and said he’s trying to get his client to trial “as soon as possible.”

He added, “He is so focused on trying to right this wrong that it’s actually giving him a form of strength and a form of confidence that I think is going to get him through this difficult time period.”