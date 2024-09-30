Diddy Mounts Another Fight To Get Out Of Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Two judges denied Diddy bail after he was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy renewed his efforts to get out of jail before his sex trafficking and racketeering case heads to trial. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the incarcerated mogul’s legal team filed a notice of appeal regarding his bail on Monday (September 30).

Defense attorneys hoped to convince the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to overturn Judge Andrew Carter’s decision to deny Diddy bail. Judge Carter upheld a previous ruling by Robyn Tarnofsky, who deemed Diddy a flight risk and danger to the community.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Bad Boy Records founder was indicted after multiple lawsuits accused him of sexual assault, sex trafficking and other crimes. More accusers sued him following his arrest.

“For decades, Sean Combs … abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” Diddy’s indictment read. “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Attorney Anthony Ricco joined Diddy’s legal team, per court documents submitted on Monday. Ricco represented Omar Abdel Rahman in the 1993 World Trade Bombing conspiracy case and one of the NYPD officers who shot Sean Bell, an unarmed Black man killed in 2006.

Diddy faces up to life in prison if convicted. His sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars. He plans to testify at his trial, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo says.