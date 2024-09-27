Yung Miami Accused Of Harassing Woman To Abort Diddy’s Baby

Yung Miami was implicated in a sexual assault against Diddy, who was accused of drugging and impregnating the victim.

Another Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs as he sits in jail on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The alleged victim sued Diddy for assault, sexual assault, battery/sexual battery, sexual harassment, unlawful surveillance, tampering with a consumer product, emotional distress and violating New York’s Gender Motivated Violence Act.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Jane Doe said Diddy forced her to have vaginal intercourse without consent in April 2022. He allegedly drugged and impregnated the woman.

Jane Doe learned she was pregnant around July 2022. The incarcerated mogul’s ex-girlfriend Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, harassed Jane Doe to get an abortion. The alleged victim ended up having a miscarriage.

“In July of 2022, Jane Doe traveled at defendant Combs’ command to his home in Los Angeles,” the lawsuit read. “While in defendant Combs’ bathroom, Jane Doe was compelled to ingest an unknown substance. Jane Doe later learned it was or contained the drug ketamine and/or other substances, which caused Jane Doe to ‘black out’ and lose consciousness intermittently throughout the night. Jane Doe did not consent to ingesting ketamine and/or other substances.”

It continued, “Shortly thereafter, Jane Doe took a pregnancy test, which was positive. Jane Doe informed defendant Combs of the positive test. Caresha Brownlee, defendant Combs’ associate, harassed Jane Doe by repeatedly calling her and telling Jane Doe to have an abortion. Jane Doe suffered a miscarriage and did not speak to defendant Combs or his team for approximately three months.”

Diddy started communicating with the alleged victim again in late 2022. Drug-fueled abuse resumed once they reconnected.

“Combs would make her ‘perform a show’ for him and would ply her with alcohol and substances until she passed out—she would wake up with bruising and injuries but with no recollection of how she sustained her injuries,” the lawsuit explained. “This continued until July of 2024.”

Jane Doe first met Diddy in 2020. Her lawsuit echoed many of the allegations in his indictment.

“Throughout the four years, defendant Combs would consistently pressure Jane Doe, adding other men and women into the bedroom despite Jane Doe being clear that she did not want others involved,” the lawsuit noted. “Defendant Combs would continually prompt and pressure Jane Doe into using illicit substances and giving her illicit substances without her knowledge or consent. Defendant Combs would make threatening ‘jokes’ to Jane Doe that caused Jane Doe to fear for her safety if she did not comply with defendant Combs’ demands. On occasions, Jane Doe was forced to witness defendant Combs slap and abuse other women.”

Jane Doe’s lawyers added, “On multiple occasions, Jane Doe became aware that defendant Combs and/or his agents or employees, were tracking her location and/or monitoring her conversations as defendant Combs would refer to statements made by Jane Doe when he was not present—she began checking her phone after each meeting with defendant Combs. During their time together, defendant Combs would discourage her from working. When Jane Doe would attempt to assert her independence defendant Combs would instead pay her an allowance, which he used to control her, as she cut back on working. Jane Doe was afraid of what defendant Combs would do if she said no. Defendant Combs and his agents at his request would record sexual encounters with Jane Doe without her permission.

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Two judges denied him bail.