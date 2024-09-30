Diddy Taken Off Suicide Watch As Attorney Claims Mogul’s “Focused On Trying To Right This Wrong” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been taken off suicide watch at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is held on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation of prostitutes. “He is focused and very strong,” a lawyer for Combs explained to PEOPLE. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.” The […]

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been taken off suicide watch at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is held on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation of prostitutes.

“He is focused and very strong,” a lawyer for Combs explained to PEOPLE. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.” The outlet also reports Diddy has been visited by relatives.

According to his attorney Marc Agnifilo Diddy was closely monitored on arrival as a routine procedure for new, high-profile inmates. However, he denied Diddy was suicidal.

Agnifilo opened up about Diddy’s mental state in a new TMZ documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, aired on Tubi.

“His state of mind is actually remarkably positive,” he claimed, adding that he spends “several hours” with him daily. “His resolve is strong, he’s engaged, he’s focused on his defense … he [has] come to terms with the fact that this is where he is for now.”

Additionally, Agnifilo confirmed Diddy won’t be taking a plea deal and said he’s trying to get his client to trial “as soon as possible.”

He added, “He is so focused on trying to right this wrong that it’s actually giving him a form of strength and a form of confidence that I think is going to get him through this difficult time period.”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty on all charges. Bail has been denied twice, despite his requests to be released on a $50 million bond.