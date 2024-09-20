Diddy Arrest Footage Surfaces As He’s Placed On Suicide Watch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was denied bail after he getting indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy’s lawyer denied he’s suicidal after the mogul was placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said officials closely monitored his client as a routine procedure for new, high-profile inmates.

“[He is] not at all suicidal,” Agnifilo told TMZ.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on Monday (September 16). Video of his arrest emerged on Friday (September 20).

The indictment against Diddy accused him of engaging in a “persistent and pervasive” pattern of emotional, physical and sexual abuse. Authorities said Diddy and his associates intimidated, threatened and lured female victims into his “orbit” by wielding the “power and prestige” of his business empire.

“For decades, Sean Combs … abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” the indictment read. “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday (September 17). His lawyer denied any wrongdoing.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

Two judges refused to grant bail to Diddy. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.