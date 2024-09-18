Diddy Tossed Back Into “The Tombs” After Judge Denies Bail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A second judge denied bail to Diddy in his sex trafficking and racketeering case, keeping him in jail until his trial.

Judge Andrew Carter denied Diddy’s second request for bail on Wednesday (September 18). The judge said prosecutors proved Diddy was a danger to the community.

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York on Monday (September 16). Prosecutors accused Diddy of leading a criminal enterprise involved in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

“For years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “He is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. If you have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Tuesday (September 17). Judge Robyn Tarnofsky denied bail the same day.

Defense attorneys proposed new bail conditions on Wednesday. Diddy’s legal team contested Judge Tarnofsky and the prosecution’s reasons for keeping him in jail until the trial.

“The Government has argued that Mr. Combs is a danger to the community and that ‘what makes this defendant even more dangerous is his extensive and exhaustive history of obstruction of justice,’ Diddy’s lawyers wrote. “They laid out several allegations that do not in fact amount to obstruction at all. The truth is that Mr. Combs has done nothing to obstruct this investigation, and the Government does not persuasively argue otherwise.”

They added, “Mr. Combs is entitled to gather witnesses to defend himself against the Government’s allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. As part of that defense, he, with counsel’s blessing, has called potential defense witnesses to let them know that counsel would reach out to speak with them. Tellingly, the Government does not point to—nor can they—any conversation Mr. Combs has had with a potential witness since he had knowledge of the criminal investigation where he pressured any witness to change their story.”

Prosecutors said Diddy’s updated bail proposal didn’t assuage their concerns about obstruction in the case. Judge Carter agreed as he ordered Diddy to remain in jail. The Bad Boy Records founder’s lawyers want him to be moved from the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center to Essex County.

Two of Diddy’s charges carry maximum sentences of life in prison. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years behind bars if convicted of sex trafficking.