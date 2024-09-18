Diddy Appeals Bail: Offers To Ban Female Visitors, Submit To Drug Tests

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is asking the court to release him on bail, offering to bar any women visitors apart from family members and submit to drug tests.

Diddy has filed an appeal against the decision to refuse him bail, offering to ban female visitors and submit to drug testing if released pending trial.

The embattled Bad Boy Records mogul spent the night in custody after Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky denied him bail at his arraignment on Tuesday (September 17), citing his alleged attempts to interfere with the prosecution, among other concerns.

Diddy’s legal team is appealing the decision, promising full transparency regarding any visitors to his Miami Beach home, per Rolling Stone, offering to provide daily visitor logs to the court.

Additionally, attorneys stated Diddy will restrict visitors to “family, property caretakers, and friends who are not considered to be co-conspirators.” The filing specifically offers to bar any women visitors apart from family members.

Diddy also offered to submit to weekly drug testing amid prosecutors’ allegations of substance abuse and reports that cops found drugs in Diddy’s hotel following his recent arrest.

Diddy’s legal team previously proposed a $50 million bond, secured equity in Diddy’s Miami beach mansion, equity of Diddy’s mother’s Miami home, his passport, the family members’ passports and his private plane. They also suggested putting him on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Prosecutors argued Diddy had contacted victims and witnesses to “spread false narratives, to get witnesses on his side,” and to “gaslight” them. They referenced calls and texts Diddy allegedly made to former Diddy-Dirty Money bandmate Kalenna Harper after third group member Dawn Richard’s lawsuit. According to prosecutors, Diddy called Harper 58 times and contacted her 128 times via calls and texts in four days.

Furthermore, prosecutors alleged Diddy contacted an unnamed victim days after Cassie Ventura sued him. They alleged Diddy tried to “convince the victim that she willingly engaged in sex acts” with him and that if she continued her “friendship and support,” it would all work out.

Addressing the media after Tuesday’s hearing, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo signaled their intention to appeal the bail decision.

“Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this until the end. He is innocent,” Agnifilo said. “We’re going to fight this case with everything we have.”