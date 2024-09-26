Diddy Will Testify In Federal Case: Attorney Claims “He Is Very Eager” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy will tell a story of love, hurt and heartbreak when he testifies in federal court according to his attorney.

Diddy is “eager” to testify in federal court, according to his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, who revealed that the Hip-Hop mogul is confident he can defend himself by telling his side of the story.

Agnifilo confirmed Sean “Diddy” Combs will take the stand when his federal case comes to court, explaining his client’s willingness to testify in an upcoming TMZ Studios documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment.

If he testifies, Diddy can expect to be cross-examined over the surveillance footage of the brutal Cassie Ventura beating. Nonetheless, his legal team remains confident.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo said. “I think he is very eager to tell his story and I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video. So I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us.”

Agnifilo also addressed concerns about Diddy being questioned about the infamous “freak offs” detailed in the indictment and other instances of violence, including allegedly blowing up Kid Cudi’s car.

“He has his story,” Agnifilo explained. “And he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way that he can tell it, in real time. And it’s a human story, it’s a story of love, it’s a story of hurt, it’s a story of heartbreak.”

Agnifilo said Diddy describes his relationship with Ventura as one of “heartbreak,” adding, “He was heartbroken. She was heartbroken.”

The story in question is one of alleged sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transporting prostitutes. The indictment describes a long history of abuse and violence toward women, bolstered by his business empire’s resources, power, and influence.

In the last year, Diddy has faced multiple lawsuits for similar accusations of sexual violence. Most recently Thalia Graves accused Diddy and his former bodyguard, Joseph Sherman, of drugging and violently raping her at the Bad Boy Records studio in 2001.

The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment is set to air on Thursday night on Tubi, per the trailer.