Diddy And Associates Accused Of Gang Raping Man

Sean “Diddy” Combs and three of his associates are accused of drugging and gang raping a man in a shocking new lawsuit.

The lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs are starting to roll in thanks to attorney Tony Buzbee.

This time Diddy is being sued by a man who worked for a company called Royal Reigns Management.

John Doe claims he attended a party hosted by Diddy in October of 2021.

According to John Doe, multiple well-known artists attended the party, where drugs were being passed around.

John Doe claims he was offered what he was told was ecstasy by some of Diddy’s associates which he refused.

However, he did have one drink – which was allegedly laced with a powerful drug, becaue the man claims he became disoriented, and the room started spinning.

As John Doe attempted to leave the situation and find a safe space, a male voice told him to “hold on” and offered to help him.

The next thing he remembers is being in a bedroom.

“Despite being vaguely aware of his surroundings, he could not move, speak, or fight back. Plaintiff was paralyzed – feeling as if he was trapped in his own body. Multiple men began to sexually assault him through sodomy and other forced acts,” Buzbee explained.

John Doe claims he recalled seeing Diddy above him, naked lduring the assault.

He claims he was sodomized by at least three men.

According to John Doe, he could feel a difference in the size of the men, while he was being sodomized, which further confirmed there were multiple attackers.

“Combs used his titles and authority conferred by the Combs Business, including as CEO, Founder, and Chairman to facilitate and perpetuate the violent assault on Plaintiff, and to intimidate and force Plaintiff to keep quiet in subsequent years,” Buzbee alleged.

John Doe is still in therapy, attempting to recover from the trauma he experienced that night.

John Doe is suing for assault and battery, rape, criminal sexual assault and aggravated sexual abuse.

The latest lawsuit against Diddy is one of at least 100, that Tony Buzbee promised his firm would be bringing against the disgraced mogul.

Diddy is currently charged with three counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to prosecutors, between 2008 and the present, Diddy threatened, abused and coerced women and others into a variety of crimes.

He’s also accused of other crimes, such as kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Diddy is currently being held without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.