Diddy Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Woman Under Threat Of Violence In Latest Jane Doe Lawsuit

An unidentified woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he threatened violence against her and a friend in 2004.

Diddy has been targeted in yet another sexual assault lawsuit by an unidentified woman who’s being represented by the same lawyer handling cases for 120 other accusers, Tony Buzbee.

On Monday (October 15), TMZ reported that a new Jane Doe lawsuit had been filed against Diddy over an alleged incident that occurred in 2004. The woman claims she was just 19 years old and a freshman at a Brooklyn college at the time of the incident. Diddy reportedly threatened the woman with violence in order to carry out the assault, according to the lawsuit.

The suit states that Doe was invited to Diddy’s photoshoot near her college campus, which she attended with a friend. After the photoshoot, they agreed to attend an after-party at a Marriott hotel in Manhattan. The woman claims she and her friend were forcibly taken into a separate room by a member of Diddy’s entourage after mingling briefly with guests.

When she questioned the man, he reportedly responded, “You know what you are here for.”

The lawsuit alleges that once inside, Diddy locked the door, provided them with drinks and pressured them to use cocaine that was laid out on a coffee table. The woman says she refused the drugs and as Diddy became increasingly aggressive, he began touching her and her friend without their consent. When they resisted, she claims Diddy ordered her friend to perform oral sex on him, threatening to kill them both if she didn’t comply. The woman alleges her friend complied while she pleaded with Diddy to let them leave.

Diddy then allegedly turned his attention to Jane Doe, forcing her to undress under threat of violence and sexually assaulting her. She claims the door eventually opened and the security guard who had initially escorted them in entered the room, allowing her friend to escape. The woman says she remained trapped as Diddy was still on top of her.

The lawsuit also alleges that Diddy got off her to speak with the security guard, who then left the room with Diddy. Before leaving, Diddy allegedly threatened her, telling her to stay or face violence if she tried to escape. She claims she sat alone in the dark room for about 30 minutes until a different security guard entered and informed her she could leave. She says she gathered her belongings and immediately called a taxi back to her dormitory.

Buzbee plans to file lawsuits against other celebrities who were complicit in the Bad Boy Records mogul’s alleged crimes. Buzzbee also launched a hotline for accusers, which he claims received over 12,000 calls within the first 24 hours of its operation. The latest lawsuit follows last week’s status conference in which a judge ordered Diddy to remained detained. Diddy’s trial date has been set for May 5.