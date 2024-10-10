Diddy’s Downfall: Disgraced Mogul Will Remain Detained At MDC Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy, wearing tan pants and a t-shirt, was denied bail at a status conference hearing on Thursday (October 10) in Manhattan federal court, his third urgent plea before standing trial on multiple RICO charges.

The disgraced Bad Boy Records mogul and his attorneys argued against the denial of bail handed down by a Manhattan judge. His legal team submitted an appeal late Tuesday evening (October 8) with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit hoping to overturn the court’s decision that labeled Diddy a potential flight risk and accused him of witness interference.

Judge: So Mr. Combs will remain detained. We are adjourned.

Diddy’s team argued the government failed to provide “clear and convincing evidence” Diddy poses a danger to the community or has engaged in witness tampering. They continued, “The defense argues that vague and speculative claims presented by the government do not meet the higher federal standard of proof required to justify pretrial detention.”

Other arguments include the decision to initially deny Diddy’s bail was made based on speculative concerns rather than substantial evidence, leading to an improper denial of bail.

Diddy’s legal team presented a robust bail package that included home detention with GPS monitoring, no access to the internet or phones, and 24/7 supervision by a third-party security force of former law enforcement officers. Despite these measures, the district court denied bail, citing unfounded concerns that Diddy could still obstruct justice through “coded messages” sent via intermediaries—claims which the defense strongly disputes.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office previously described Diddy as a “serial abuser and serial obstructer,” arguing that his release could lead to him intimidating witnesses or fleeing before his trial. But on Thursday (October 10) a judge decided to keep Diddy at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Diddy was arrested at a posh Manhattan hotel on September 16 after a months-long investigation. He was charged with three felonies sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Prior to the hearing, Diddy’s children and mother Janice Combs—who flew in from Florida—were filmed walking into the courthouse, but they refused to talk to the press. They simply kept their heads down as they funneled inside. If convicted, Diddy faces up to life in prison.

Diddy will head to trial on May 5.