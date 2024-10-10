Diddy’s Legal Team Condemn “Brutal” DHS Raids, Likens Them To Donbas Military Assaults 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his legal team condemned the “military-style” raids on the mogul’s homes, which involved over 100 agents.

Attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs have slammed the Department for Homeland Security over the “brutal” raids of his homes, which they said were more akin to Ukraine’s attempts to retake Donbas than a search for electronic devices.

In a new legal filing obtained by AllHipHop, Diddy’s legal team argues that the raids “could have been avoided altogether” but “prosecutors ignored defense counsel’s invitation to discuss the case so that they could engage in one of the more brutal and public searches in recent memory.”

The filing notes that “over one-hundred armed federal agents massed” at his L.A. and Miami properties and “over 30 more were prepared to stop and search an airplane that Mr. Combs and his family were taking to a spring break vacation.”

Filed by Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, the document states that the raids” were specifically designed to be public spectacles of brutality and were not primarily focused merely on acquiring potential evidence.”

Agnifilo argues, “The searches were carried out in the middle of the day to optimize media exposure,” and “the DHS alerted the media” beforehand “to maximize exposure,” citing media presence at the scene “even before the crime scene tape was put up.”

The filing then likens the raid to current military operations between Ukraine and Russia.

“Agents arrived in military-style armored vehicles, with scores of heavily armed agents in full combat gear. One would think they were attempting to retake Donbas rather than seize some phones and computers. The show of force had no legitimate purpose—it was merely an attempt to garner further press attention, sensationalize the case, and portray Mr. Combs as dangerous.”

“Excessive Force” Allegedly Used Against Diddy’s Children

Agnifilo claims, “The show of force was also particularly egregious,” owing to the presence of Diddy’s children.

“The agents used excessive force against Mr. Combs’ children,” the filing continues. “One agent held a semi-automatic rifle to the head of Christian Combs,” while “another agent had a semiautomatic rifle with a laser site trained, and the orange dot visible, on the middle of the chest of Justin Combs.” The document notes that both brothers were “complying with agents’ demands.”

Diddy remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has made a third application for bail and is requesting that his criminal trial begin in April or May 2025.