50 Cent Opens Up About Diddy Docuseries, Claims Associates Scared To Speak Out Over Fear They’re On Tape 

50 Cent believes some of Diddy’s associates are afraid to speak up because they were complicit in his alleged crimes.

50 Cent is opening up on his beef with Diddy and his plans for a docuseries covering the multiple allegations of sexual assault, trafficking and other misdeeds associated with the fallen Hip-Hop mogul.

During a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the G-Unit boss said he stayed away from anything concerning Diddy over the years because of the “uncomfortable energy” surrounding him.

He also insisted they were not friends – “It was mostly work” and he would avoid his calls. “I didn’t ever party or hang out with him,” 50 Cent said of Diddy. “Puff is a businessperson”

50 Cent has been a thorn in Diddy’s side since long before the slew of recent lawsuits. He explained that he’s making a docuseries on the disgraced mogul because “I’m the only one from hip-hop culture that’s produced quality projects.”

50 Cent On Diddy’s Associates’ Silence

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent said he believes some of Diddy’s associates are afraid to speak up because they were complicit in his alleged crimes.

“Some of them were involved, at the parties and enjoyed themselves,” he said. ”They don’t know what the f### is on tape or what’s not on tape, so they’re not going to say anything because they might have had too much fun.”

He also acknowledged that some are just minding their business while others don’t want to be labeled a snitch.

“It’s not uncomfortable for me to say what I said,” Fiddy insisted. “Because I’ve been saying this s### for four years, five years. I been telling you, “I don’t f### with him. I don’t like the way he moving. This is a little crazy.” Everybody else is not going to be as comfortable as I am saying it.”

When asked if he had spoken to Power Book II: Ghost star and close friend of Diddy, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent remarked, “You know what? Mary never reached out to me to tell me to not f### up Puffy, because she knows that he does s###.”