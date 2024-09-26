50 Cent Taunts Eric Adams After Feds Raid Official Mayoral Residence 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent trolled Eric Adams with a throwback video of him and Diddy as footage surfaced of the feds raid on the mayoral residence.

Federal agents searched New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ home in a dawn raid the morning after news of his indictment was reported.

Footage captured by TMZ showed around a dozen law enforcement agents arriving at the mayor’s official Gracie Mansion on Thursday morning (September 25), just hours before the indictment was set to be unsealed.

Agents seized Adams’ phone during the raid, according to an Associated Press report.

“Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams’ phone (again),” Alex Spiro told the outlet. “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

The indictment marks the first time in the city’s history that a sitting mayor has faced criminal charges and dominated headlines overnight.

50 Cent Trolls Eric Adams With Throwback Diddy Video

The news caught the attention of 50 Cent who taunted the NYC Mayor over the reports, teasing a possible Eric Adams docuseries. Like many online, 50 Cent drew unfounded connections to the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the subject of an upcoming G-Unit Film & Television and Netflix docuseries.

He shared a video of “the bad boy of politics” presenting the Bad Boy Records’ founder the key to New York City last September before Cassie Ventura filed her lawsuit that sparked many others and the eventual federal indictment.

“This s### is getting crazy out here!” 50 Cent captioned his post. “Do you want a docu series on Eric Adams ? 🤷 I want to know what the f### is going on here.”

Eric Adams declared his innocence and vowed to fight the charges in a recorded statement on Wednesday evening (September 25). He also rejected calls to resign and vowed to remain in office amid the investigation.

“If I am charged, I know I am innocent,” he said. “I will request an immediate trial so that New Yorkers can hear the truth.”