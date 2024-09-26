50 Cent Discusses Upcoming Netflix Docuseries On Diddy Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is opening up about his upcoming Netflix-produced docuseries chronicling the allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

50 Cent announced his deal with the streaming giant back in May after teasing the project for months, and Netflix has now confirmed the project.

During a recent interview with Enthusiast Report, 50 Cent explained why he believes he’s the best person to produce the doc on his longtime rival.

The G-Unit honcho said that he is “the only one who has been vocal about this long before” it captured the spotlight. He also claimed he can speak out about the allegations, unlike other celebrities, because he didn’t go to any parties.

“I’m just not with all that freaky s###,’ 50 Cent explained. “All that stuff that he’s doing, I’m not into that type of stuff. I’m just a little more, maybe you could say, basic or normal.”

50 Cent Aims To Give A “Voice To The Voiceless”

Alexandria Stapleton, co-producer and director of the docuseries, issued a joint statement with 50 Cent.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” they said in a statement to Variety. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

50 Cent and Netflix’s docuseries arrives amid two other projects documenting the sex trafficking and racketeering charges and violent abuse allegations against Diddy.

On Wednesday evening (September 25), TMZ shared a trailer for their docuseries which airs on Tubi. The clip features Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, who announced his client will take the stand in federal court.