50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Idea Swiped By Investigation Discovery

50 Cent’s documentary series is facing competition from Investigation Discovery and the producers of “Quiet on Set.”

Investigation Discovery stole 50 Cent’s thunder by announcing a documentary series about Diddy’s downfall on Wednesday (September 18). ID and Maxine Productions, the producers behind Quiet on Set, intend to release the untitled Diddy docuseries in 2025.

“Through access to archival footage and in-depth reporting from Rolling Stone, along with harrowing testimony from survivors as well as friends and colleagues who knew and worked with [Diddy] before his stardom, the multipart docuseries will offer insight into unfolding allegations against the once untouchable superstar,” ID said. “It will also highlight the toxic power dynamic that played out within the industry and kept many survivors silenced — until now.”

ID revealed its Diddy docuseries plans two days after he was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in New York on Tuesday (September 17).

The Quiet on Set team will explore Diddy’s rise and fall despite 50 Cent staking claim to the idea for months. 50 Cent expressed interest in making a series about Diddy’s demise once multiple lawsuits were filed against the disgraced mogul.

50 Cent scored a deal with Netflix for his docuseries, which has no release date. The G-Unit boss explained why he wanted to make the Diddy docuseries in July.

“I’m the only one from Hip-Hop culture that’s produced quality projects,” 50 Cent told The Hollywood Reporter. “We do have a lot of talent within our culture where the talent has developed a comfortability in front of the camera, so they’re usually a part of it as an actor or driving force of why someone would watch the project; not the behind-the-scenes production, producing the whole project, so there’s a difference.”

A federal judge denied bail to Diddy on Tuesday. He returned to court to request bail again on Wednesday.