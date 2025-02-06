50 Cent Ruthlessly Taunts Irv Gotti Following His Passing 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent rushed to troll his longtime rival Irv Gotti, mocking reports of the Murder Inc. co-founder’s death on social media.

50 Cent has wasted no time in trolling Irv Gotti amid reports of the legendary Hip-Hop producer and Murder Inc. co-founder’s death on Wednesday (February 5).

While members of the Hip-Hop community expressed condolences and shared fond memories, the G-Unit founder showed no such compassion, rushing to Instagram to taunt his longstanding nemesis.

“I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack,” 50 Cent wrote alongside an image of him smoking hookah next to a tombstone prop. “Nah God bless him ️[dove emoji] LOL.”

Fif also shared a second slide featuring a photo of Gotti, making clear who he was referring to.

Nonetheless, even without the clarification, 50 Cent had trolled Irv Gotti just hours before AllHipHop broke news of his death.

He shared a report claiming that Gotti was on “life support” and in critical condition. The report also noted that his loved ones are saying their final goodbyes.

Mocking Gotti’s condition, 50 Cent wrote, “Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!”

He also trolled Gotti after he was photographed walking with a cane following a stroke last August. Shortly before that 50 Cent had fired another shot at Irv Gotti in their decades-long feud, teasing a possible Murder. Inc docuseries.

The music mogul, who had a history of health issues, passed away days after suffering another stroke that caused a brain bleed. The official cause of death has not been announced.

50 Cent and Irv Gotti have been at odds since 1999, when an associate of the rapper allegedly robbed Ja Rule, Gotti’s artist, in Queens. Over the decades, their rivalry has escalated through violent altercations, diss tracks, and accusations of snitching.