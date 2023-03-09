50 Cent Teams With ‘John Wick’ Director For ‘Vice City’ Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent, who signed a non-exclusive deal with FOX, is developing a series tentatively titled ‘Vice City’ for Paramount Plus.

50 Cent’s Vice City tease turned out to be a new television show in the works at Paramount Plus.

According to Deadline, 50 Cent partnered with John Wick director Chad Stahelski and others to develop a series tentatively titled Vice City. The G-Unit boss boasted about his latest TV project on Thursday (March 9).

“From the director of John Wick Chad Stahelski & ya Boy 50 VICE CITY,” he wrote on Instagram. “GLG BOOM I don’t miss.”

Earlier this month, 50 Cent hinted at the Vice City series in a since-deleted Instagram post. The outspoken rapper shared an image featuring the same pink font and cursive style used in the logo for the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City video game.

50 Cent’s post ignited speculation about his possible involvement in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The next Grand Theft Auto game is widely rumored to be set in Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami.

Deadline’s report didn’t indicate any direct connection between 50 Cent’s new show and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. But the upcoming series will have a similar setting and subject matter.

The Vice City TV show tells the story of three friends dishonorably discharged from the military. The trio returns home to Miami and forms a heist crew, embarking on a life of crime.