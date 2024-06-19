50 Cent Threatens BMF Co-Founder Over Link Up With Enemy’s Son 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has warned Terry “Southwest T” Flenory after the BMF co-founder had a meeting with Kenneth McGriff Jr., whose father “Supreme” was suspected of plotting to kill the G-Unit honcho.

On Tuesday (June 18), 50 Cent slammed Southwest T over the link-up, posting a screengrab of a comment from a fan blasting T for teaming up with somebody who spent the “past couple of years trying to antagonize 50.”

In the caption, 50 Cent noted his BMF series made Southwest T and his family millions but threatened to pull the plug. The show tells the story of Black Mafia Family founders Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Big Meech’s son, Lil Meech, plays the role of his father in the series.

“Hey I know T feel like he is not making the money @lilmeechbmf is making,” 50 Cent began. “But I thought they would all be happy for him. It’s not like I didn’t help your family make millions. Cool when STARZ start suggesting the wrong moves, I’m simply going to sit and watch. Don’t worry you will be off the air in no time.”

On Father’s Day (June 16), Kenneth McGriff Jr., “drove nine hours” to personally hand Southwest T “Preme and Meech Living Legends” shirts.

McGriff Jr. Also posted a series of photos with Southwest T while calling for his father’s freedom.

“Free meech Free preme shirts right now,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s all love baby. Family Queens to Detroit BMF & Supreme team.”

McGriff’s father, notorious drug lord Kenneth McGriff, also known as “Supreme,” allegedly conspired to murder 50 Cent in 2000 when he was shot nine times.

Kenneth McGriff Jr. has taunted 50 Cent in recent years by linking his rivals, including Fat Joe and Rick Ross.