50 Cent Toasts Luxury Life And 2020 Success At Swanky Party

50 Cent is admittedly all about the money, after tossing his support behind Donald Trump’s re-election bid for President.
50 elected to endorse 45, after he learned of Joe Biden’s plan, which could levy a tax of up to 63% on the wealthiest people in New York, California, and New Jersey.
👀WHAT THE F###! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃♂️💨F### NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f###### mind. 😤
Even in the face of severe criticism, and calls to boycott his hit show “Power,” 50 did not back down from his support of President Trump.
50 was delighted that what started as an Instagram post, earned him the cover of The New York Post.
Last night (October 21st), 50 rejoiced in his luxury lifestyle at an event for magazine/lifestyle brand Haute Living. The magazine hosted the “Haute Living Celebration of 50 Cent” with the Watches Of Switzerland brand in Manhattan.
50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, arrived with his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, to commemorate the rapper’s recent successes.
Haute living cover dinner tonight, I had a great time. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/eL5yLxhpfJ
— 50cent (@50cent) October 22, 2020
In 2020, 50 was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he launched the TV show for life on ABC while delivering another season of his hit show “Power” for Starz. 50 Cent also recently announced a new three-picture deal which will see him producing a trio of untitled horror movies.
He also released a new book called “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter,” and executive produced Pop Smoke’s critically acclaimed number #1 album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.
In August, 50 was the cover story for Haute Living magazine. He chatted about his financial goals, which illustrated how he achieved his phenomenal success – and why he supports for President Donald Trump.
“Even if I cleared a billion dollars, I’d go, ‘OK, I think I’m going to invest in this.’ It’s putting the money back into something else that I think was cool,” 50 told the magazine. “For me, it’s the whistle while you work concept: I don’t involve myself in things that I’m not really passionate about. Plus, I have an end goal; I’m trying to achieve generational wealth for my little guy.”