50 Cent Roasts Ja Rule For Performing While Tied To A Cross: “Is He Supposed To Be Jesus?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule performed while bound to a cross during his BMI R&B Hip-Hop Awards set, much to the amusement of his old nemesis 50 Cent.

50 Cent rarely lets an opportunity to troll his longtime nemesis Ja Rule pass him by, and the “Always On Time” hitmaker’s latest performance was no different.

The pair have been exchanging jabs since the late 90s in one of Hip-Hop’s longest-running feuds. Fiddy decided to resurrect the simmering tensions with an Instagram post trolling Ja’s set at the BMI R&B Hip-Hop Awards.

Ja Rule was one of the night’s performers at the ceremony at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida, Wednesday evening (September 6.) He delivered a highly theatrical display, emphatically rapping his 2020 hit “One of Us” while bound to a cross.

50 Cent found the performance highly amusing and took to Instagram to troll Ja Rule. He shared a clip of Ja’s set while clowning him in the caption.

Look at this s### head, is he supposed to be Jesus,” 50 wrote alongside a laughing emoji. “WTF you can’t make this s### up. LOL so stupid !”

Check out his post below.

Meanwhile, in other Ja Rule news, it appears fans can soon expect some new music from him after waiting for more than a decade.

Shortly after his set at the BMI Awards, Ja took to Instagram to tease a new offering. He shared a trailer featuring a montage of his performances over the years. “Can we watch the sunrise together???” he wrote in the caption before teasing a drop.

However, the wait isn’t quite over, with Ja’s offering set to arrive on June 1, 2024. Watch the trailer below.