Ja Rule Fires Back At 50 Cent Following Timberwolves Slander

The Murder Inc. rapper originally handed down the curse in 2019 following the disastrous halftime performance.

Ja Rule has responded to longtime rival 50 Cent, who recently addressed the curse Ja put on the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. Last week, 50 Cent announced a new partnership with the NBA team and his Sire Spirits brand. The business mogul quickly headed to the blistering cold state where he vowed to undo Ja Rule’s handiwork. On Friday (March 31), 50 Cent hit the Timberwolves court and made a video about the Murder Inc. rapper.

“There’s a curse on the Timberwolves because somebody made a mistake and let Ja Rule perform at the halftime show,” he says in the clip. “And it was the worst s### that ever happened. Right? But what happened is he cursed the Timberwolves. So, now we’re gonna get rid of the Timberwolves curse. I’ve got a whole ritual planned to break the curse. So everybody get ready to follow it. You gonna get a chance to see what I do when the curse is broken. Timberwolves, let’s go. On three. One, two…[claps].”

Ja Rule soon popped up in 50 Cent’s Instagram comments and wrote, “#RENTFREE. Only thing Curtis lifting is his skirt. 50 been on my d**k. He love my style lmao! And now the curse has been extended.”

Ja Rule originally handed down the curse in 2019 following the disastrous halftime performance. He said at the time: “Y’all really be on my d**k. Let’s be CLEAR. My sound was f##### up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to. But I rocked that b*tch… thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues.”

Then the Timberwolves weighed in, tweeting, “We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!!”

Ja Rule replied, “You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way. Your CURSED NOW!!!! You won’t in a championship for the next 30 years…AND KAT IS LEAVING!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE! Kiss of death.”

Timberwolves are currently ranked No. 9 in the league with 39 wins and 39 losses. Only time will tell if 50 Cent’s curse cleanse worked.