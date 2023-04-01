Judge Mathis Responds To 50 Cent Over “First Lady Of BMF” Criticism

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Judge Greg Mathis has responded to 50 Cent, who recently criticized a new film called The First Lady of BMF: The Story of Tonesa Welch. The film, directed by 50 Cent’s ex Vivica A. Fox, is executive produced by Mathis and Azarel Smallwood. Mathis clearly took offense to 50 Cent’s comments and addressed them in an Instagram video.

“You’ve been critical of us and our movie, First Lady of BMF,” he begins. “Man, you my guy. Let Tonesa eat. You know, first lady of BMF. I know LaLa’s doing a hell of a job, but y’all haven’t fed Toni. First lady of BMF, Terry’s lady for many decades. Southwest T. I’m from Detroit, they from Detroit. That’s how I’m involved. We are Detroiters, man. We come from the same cloth. I just got out of the street 10 years earlier than you. I respect you, man. I respect your work. Now let us get some money, man. Good luck on all your endeavors. You’re doing a helluva job. Now let us get some of that money with you, particularly Tonesa Welch, the first lady of BMF.”

He then told 50 Cent to “stop it.” He added in the caption: I’M SENDING THIS TO MY GUY @50cent WHO HAS BEEN CRITICAL OF OUR MOVIE ‘THE FIRST LADY OF BMF.'”

50 Cent called out Fox and Judge Mathis on Thursday evening (March 30), writing on Instagram, “This should say 263 not BMF,’ he wrote, suggesting Welch was the First Lady of the offshoot organization 263 rather than BMF itself.

“What the f### is this man! Vivica ugh, So your not gonna ever leave me alone hun? and what the f### is judge Mathis doing in this mix I’m done, Im done with all of you ni66as. LOL.”

50 Cent is behind the STARZ series Black Mafia Family, which debuted in September 2021. It stars Russell Hornsby, Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi and La La Anthony, among many others.