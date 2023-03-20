Ja Rule Suggests Hip Hop Did Influence Ja Morant’s Mistakes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop artist Ja Rule had something to say about NBA player Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star recently found himself in hot water after brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live.

Following an investigation by the league and a meeting with Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA suspended Ja Morant for eight games. Morant also reportedly entered a counseling program in Florida.

Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley pointed the finger at parenting and Hip Hop culture as the causes of Ja Morant’s questionable actions. TMZ interviewed Ja Rule to get his thoughts on Beverley’s take.

“I’m sure there is,” replied Ja Rule when asked if there is any validity to gangsta rap motivating Ja Morant’s behavior. “Hip Hop is very influential. I’ve done things in my youth because of Hip Hop.”

The “Always on Time” hitmaker added, “Redman made ‘How To Roll A Blunt’ – we started smoking blunts. Snoop [Dogg] made ‘Gin and Juice’ – we start drinking gin and juice. Hip Hop is very influential. I’m not gonna say it’s not.”

Ja Rule Wants People To Let Ja Morant Heal

Ja Rule went on to say that he hopes Ja Morant has better people around him and avoids the streets. The 47-year-old New Yorker also wants the public to allow Morant to go through a healing process so he can return to the court.

For his part, Morant did take responsibility for his conduct. The 23-year-old South Carolina native sat down with ESPN’s Jalen Rose to discuss the recent headline-grabbing, off-court behavior that led to an eight-game suspension.

“I realize what I have to lose, and for us as a group, what we have to lose. It’s pretty much just that being more responsible, more smarter, and staying away from all the bad decisions,” said Morant.

The 2020 NBA Rookie Of The Year also stated, “The gun wasn’t mine. That’s not who I am. I don’t condone it or any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions.”