Ja Morant Addresses His Off-Court Behavior [VIDEO]

While Chicago Bulls player Patrick Beverley may have subtly blamed Hip Hop culture for Ja Morant’s recent antics, Morant is publicly taking responsibility for his own problematic actions.

The NBA launched an investigation into an Instagram Live video posted by Ja Morant where the Memphis Grizzlies point guard brandished a firearm. The league eventually suspended Morant for eight games following a meeting with Commissioner Adam Silver.

Prior to that decision, Ja Morant reportedly entered a counseling program in Florida. During a new interview with ESPN’s Jalen Rose, the 2020 NBA Rookie Of The Year discussed his recent off-court behavior.

“Obviously, [Commissioner Silver] said things I need to be better at, but more of just showing his support towards me. I accepted that, and I also sent my apologies to everybody – the league, myself, my teammates, my familY – for putting that negativity towards all of us with a bad decision,” stated Morant.

The 23-year-old All-Star also said, “I realize what I have to lose, and for us as a group, what we have to lose. It’s pretty much just that being more responsible, more smarter, and staying away from all the bad decisions.”

Ja Morant also addressed flashing the weapon on Instagram. The South Carolina native insisted, “The gun wasn’t mine. That’s not who I am. I don’t condone it or any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Ex-Indiana Pacer Jalen Rose also asked Ja Morant about several other alleged violent incidents connected to him and his family. The former Murray State University student admitted it was a mistake to put himself in some of those situations.

Ja Maront can return to the Grizzlies as early as March 20 when the team takes on the Dallas Mavericks. He averages 27.1 points a game which currently places him at No. 9 among NBA players for the 2022-2023 season. Maront presently sits at No. 5 on the assists rankings with 8.2 dimes a game.