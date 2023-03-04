Shocking Video Shows Ja Morant Displaying Gun On Social Media To NBA Youngboy Track; NBA Star Suspended

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the headlines for the wrong reasons – now that their star player Ja Morant has been suspended for two games for flashing a gun.

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/CLB2TG5nnI — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 4, 2023

The NBA is currently investigating an incident where Morant brandished what appeared to be a firearm during a late-night selfie video on social media.

The two-time All-Star was reportedly live on his Instagram page after losing against the Denver Nuggets.

In the video, he can be seen at what is believed to be a strip club, shirtless and dancing around to NBA YoungBoy’s “Bring ‘Em Out.” However, the attention quickly turned to the firearm he briefly displayed in front of the camera.

The situation has stunned fans and the NBA community as they try to make sense of the incident.

While it’s unclear whether the firearm was real or fake, the NBA has made it clear that they take these situations very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation.

Many fans expressed disappointment and concern for the young player, who has quickly become a fan favorite in Memphis.

The Grizzlies organization has yet to release an official statement on the matter. Still, they must address the situation and ensure that their players understand the gravity of their actions, both on and off the court.