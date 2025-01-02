AllHipHop

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Viral Deposition Footage: “Don’t Understand Why He Do It” 

By: London JennnCategory: News

50 Cent reacted to Kanye West going head-to-head with an attorney in viral throwback footage from a 2020 deposition.  

50 Cent is trolling his old rival Kanye West over recently released footage from Ye’s deposition in a 2020 lawsuit. 

Clips from A&E’s Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, recently went viral, but the G-Unit mogul still finds humor in them. 

On Wednesday (December 1) 50 Cent kicked off the new year by sharing his reaction to Kanye West’s bizarre deposition.  

The clip begins with Kanye West, who covered his face with a mask, asking if he’s going to jail over the complaint. However, attorney Michael Popok quickly intervenes, firmly advising West to limit his responses to directly answering the questions posed. 

“No I’m asking,” West interjects. “Ekwan, can I go to jail off of anything related to this lawsuit?” 

Popok attempts to repeat himself, but West cuts him off again.   

“What you mean I can’t ask my lawyer a question,” he stated. “You crazy. You don’t know who you talking to. I’m not some slave of yours, boy.” 

50 Cent found the encounter entertaining, noting that while he admires some of Kanye West’s antics, they aren’t moves he would make himself. 

“I be liking some of the s### Yeezy be doing, but I’m not doing it,” he wrote in the caption. “I don’t understand why he do it . LOL.” 

This isn’t the first deposition clip the “Man Men” hitmaker has reacted to. Last month, 50 Cent posted another clip of Kanye West declaring himself the “richest Black person in the history of America.” 

Meanwhile, in other 50 Cent news, a review of his Las Vegas residency is going viral. Local blogger Jennifer Gay — known as Vegas Starfish to her 1.7 million TikTok followers — panned the In Da Club shows. 

She called the set “the worst live performance, for any artist, I’ve ever attended.” 

I’ve seen 50 Cent perform in warehouses in Memphis, TN (where I’m from) decades ago and it was pure magic. His limited time residency in Las Vegas was the opposite of that. The sound was balanced poorly making it impossible to hear the performance. His hypemen were unrelenting and overbearing making it difficult to hear anything but their echos. The stage design and graphics felt like they were organized 15 minutes before the show with a Chat GPT prompt for “90’s hip hop images”. During the build up to this show, 50’s publicists suggested this would be an unforgettable night full of surprises and energy. The only surprise was the lack of energy. There was almost no crowd engagement, the calls for an “encore” began 63 minutes into the performance and he returned to do another 15 minutes before unceremoniously leaving the stage without so much as a Thank You. This was the worst live performance, for any artist, I’ve ever attended. I understand that he’s successful and doesn’t need a residency, so why do it if he doesn’t want to put any effort into it? #vegas #lasvegas #vegasstarfish #50cent #gunit #vegasshow #vegasnews

