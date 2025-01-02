50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Viral Deposition Footage: “Don’t Understand Why He Do It” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent reacted to Kanye West going head-to-head with an attorney in viral throwback footage from a 2020 deposition.

50 Cent is trolling his old rival Kanye West over recently released footage from Ye’s deposition in a 2020 lawsuit.

Clips from A&E’s Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, recently went viral, but the G-Unit mogul still finds humor in them.

On Wednesday (December 1) 50 Cent kicked off the new year by sharing his reaction to Kanye West’s bizarre deposition.

The clip begins with Kanye West, who covered his face with a mask, asking if he’s going to jail over the complaint. However, attorney Michael Popok quickly intervenes, firmly advising West to limit his responses to directly answering the questions posed.

“No I’m asking,” West interjects. “Ekwan, can I go to jail off of anything related to this lawsuit?”

Popok attempts to repeat himself, but West cuts him off again.

“What you mean I can’t ask my lawyer a question,” he stated. “You crazy. You don’t know who you talking to. I’m not some slave of yours, boy.”

50 Cent found the encounter entertaining, noting that while he admires some of Kanye West’s antics, they aren’t moves he would make himself.

“I be liking some of the s### Yeezy be doing, but I’m not doing it,” he wrote in the caption. “I don’t understand why he do it . LOL.”

This isn’t the first deposition clip the “Man Men” hitmaker has reacted to. Last month, 50 Cent posted another clip of Kanye West declaring himself the “richest Black person in the history of America.”

Meanwhile, in other 50 Cent news, a review of his Las Vegas residency is going viral. Local blogger Jennifer Gay — known as Vegas Starfish to her 1.7 million TikTok followers — panned the In Da Club shows.

She called the set “the worst live performance, for any artist, I’ve ever attended.”